Marion Public Schools and Pine River Area Schools Closed After Coronavirus Exposure and Potential Exposure

An update on some school closures in Northern Michigan.

Over the weekend Marion Public Schools were notified a student at their middle school is at risk of being positive for coronavirus.

Marion Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday out of caution.

School officials say the two days will be used to deep clean all the buildings.

School is expected to resume Wednesday October 28th.

Monday and Tuesday will be treated as snow days with no instruction.

Pine River Area Schools were also notified that a student attending their high school tested positive for COVID-19.

The student has siblings in each building.

Pine River Area Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Just like Marion the two days will be used to deep clean the buildings and will also be used to complete contact tracing.

There will be no instruction on both days.

According to a press release Pine River Area Schools hope to reopen by Wednesday October 28th.