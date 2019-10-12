Marion Man Dead Following “Domestic Incident”

A man is dead after what the State Police are calling a “domestic incident” in Osceola County.

It happened around 5:30 Friday evening in the are of 3rd and Broadway in Marion.

According to investigators, Evart police officers responded to the report of a man armed with a knife outside of a home.

Police arrived on scene, but something transpired, and the armed 29-year-old Marion man is now dead.

Details about what lead up to the man’s death were not released, but a preliminary examination found he died of stab wounds.

An investigation is still underway by the State Police and an autopsy has been scheduled.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.