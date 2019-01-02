Manton Public Library Awarded $2,500 Grant Toward New Building

The Manton Public Library, a branch of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, has been awarded a $2,500 Youth Grant by the Cadillac & Kellogg for Youth Committee.

Manton’s Library is currently housed in a 100-year-old building that has been used as the

Library since 1933.

The library branch contends that it is in need of repair and updating, requiring new wiring, plumbing and additional technology.

The plan is for a 3,150 square foot structure to be build on the corner of Main and Business 131.

The organizers have a $500,000 fundraising goal and have announced that

they are half way to their goal.

The library is expected to break ground in the spring of 2020.