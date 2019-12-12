Manton Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Two Minors

A Manton man is sentenced for the second time for the sexual assault of two minors.

This man Christopher Dale Wagenschutz is sentenced to 16 years to 25 years in prison for one count first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The case started in December of last year when parents of the two victims reported their children not coming home after school.

After further investigation authorities uncovered that Wagenschutz had been sending fake romantic messages to children urging them to meet up with him.

He is also charged with kidnapping and child enticement.