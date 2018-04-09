Manton Man Receives Certificate of Bravery for Rescuing Man from Burning Truck

A Wexford County man was recognized for his help saving someone from a burning vehicle.

It happened back in January.

That’s when David Crue says he was driving home in the early morning.

He saw the glow of a fire as he came up over a hill.

Crue knew that it was large fire from what he could see.

It was really cold that morning and he thought it could be a house fire.

Being that it was the early morning, Crue says he wanted to make sure that people were awake and alright.

But when he drove up, it was a truck that was on fire and he couldn’t see anyone around the vehicle.

He drove around the truck and that’s when he saw the driver, slumped over.

The driver was half out of the truck, with his feet on the ground, but still sitting in the cab.

Crue says he could see flames behind the driver in the truck’s cab.

He stopped his truck and ran over, grabbing the driver by the shoulder.

That’s when the driver woke up and got out of the vehicle.

His coat was on fire, they threw it in the snow to extinguish the flames.

Once they were sure it was out, he put his coat back on due to the cold.

Then Crue and the driver sat there and watched the truck burn while waiting for authorities.

Crue says he just did what anyone would do.

Wexford County Deputies did arrive on scene and the driver was checked out.

For helping to save the man’s life that day Crue was presented with a Certificate of Bravery by Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor.