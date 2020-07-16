Manton Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Michigan State Police Troopers arrested 53-year-old Richard Erwin Ensing from Manton for two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under 13-yeas-old on Friday, July 10.

The victim’s mom states her child disclosed a sexual assault that occurred on the evening of Thursday, July 9 while the suspect and her child were together near the sand dunes.

Ensing was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree Person Under 13 and one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree Person Under 13.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.

His next scheduled court appearance is on July, 21.