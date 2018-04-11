Manton Man Charged For Church Thefts, Assault With Weapon In 2016

A Manton man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being brought up on charges that include breaking into a church and assault with a weapon.

The incidents happened back in 2016.

The one happened in October.

That’s when someone broke into the First Presbyterian Church on Harris Street in Cadillac.

At the time the Cadillac PD said a television, two computers, cash, and a fundraising box was stolen.

The thief also took business checks attached to two different banking accounts.

One of those checks was used and illegally cashed.

But before this offense the suspect was said to have committed a felony assault with a weapon.

That happened in Cherry Grove Township sometime during August of 2016.

The incident was investigated by the MSP.

According to the Wexford County Prosecutor, the suspect from both cases, 27-year-old Charles Wooliver, was recently arrested.

He has been charged with felony assault, larceny from a church, and uttering or publishing a forged check.

Wooliver has also been charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense.

He faces up to 15-years in prison for the assault charge, and life in prison for the theft from the church.

The prosecutor says preliminary examination will begin in the next two weeks.