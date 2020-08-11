Manton Man Arrested For Assault & Battery And Domestic Violence, Third Offense

On Friday, August 7, State Troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to a felonious assault that happened inside a Cherry Grove Township home.

The victim says her ex-boyfriend, Kurtis Ryan Peterson, assaulted her and a friend as she tried to get some personal items she left at his home.

Troopers interviewed Peterson as his home and arrested him.

Peterson was on parole for domestic assault at the time of this arrest.

Peterson was arraigned on August 10th for one county Assault and Battery and one count Felony Domestic Violence Third Offense and one county Habitual Offender Third Notice.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety.

He’s expected back in court on August 18th.