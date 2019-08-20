Man’s Sex Crime Charges Dropped in Wexford County

A judge has thrown out the case against a man once accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Wexford County.

In late March, state police were called to investigate an alleged sexual assault at a home in Greenwood Township.

According to the state police, a 21 year-old woman reported that Caleb Wild had met her online and later went to her home for a date.

The woman reported that, during the visit, Wild sexually assaulted her.

Troopers collected evidence and prosecutors ultimately charged Wild with criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd and 4th degrees.

He was taken into custody months later, in July.

Now a judge has ruled that the case against Wild lacked evidence.

His charges have now been dropped.