Drivers in Manistee will want to plan for delays on Tuesday.

That’s as a bridge project starts up.

According to the Manistee Department of Public Works – crews need to close the Maple Street Bridge.

It’ll be closed to all traffic for most of the day, from 8 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

That’s because crews will be cleaning the bridge.

Anyone with questions can call the DPW at 723.7132.