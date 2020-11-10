Manistee Woman in Manistee County Jail for Possession of Cocaine

Two women are behind bars for cocaine.

Police say they were called to a business in Filer Township because of reports of an unconscious woman in a car.

When police arrived at the scene they found syringes, cocaine, and other narcotics in the car.

The investigation led to the arrest of Tsedaqah Loura for possession of cocaine.

A 19-year-old Custer woman was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine out of Lake County.

Both women were taken to jail and face multiple charges.

Loura was arraigned and is due back in court on November 17, 2020.