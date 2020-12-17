Manistee Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth

A Manistee woman faces charges for meth after being pulled over in Manistee.

Police say during the stop, it appeared the suspect Talitha Loura had no insurance.

After being asked to step out of the vehicle, police searched the suspect.

During the search, police found meth in the woman’s coat pocket and drug paraphernalia inside her purse.

Loura was arrested and is currently in Manistee County Jail.

Her next court date is December 30.