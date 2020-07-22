- Advertisement -
Manistee Woman Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 22, 2020
State Troopers say they were called to a home on Grant Highway in Filer Township on Friday, July 17 around 8:15 P.M. for a fight in progress.

Two women stopped fighting when they saw a trooper.

An investigation revealed 49-year-old Mistie Deann Waddell was fighting with another woman.

Troopers say the two women lived together and were long-time friends. They were arguing over several issues that day and Waddell allegedly snapped and went after the victim.

Waddell was arrested and charged with one count Felony Domestic Violence Third Offense.

