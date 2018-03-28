- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Manistee Public Works Says Residents May See Occasional Rusty Water

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 28, 2018
30 Views
0

The Manistee Public Works has an announcement for all those who live in the city.

Look out for rusty water.

That’s because they started the annual flushing of the fire hydrants this week.

The city’s water department does this flushing every spring.

And it can cause short periods of rusty water.

The Public Works Director says this could take approximately four to five weeks to complete.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Public Works at 231.723-7132.

Post Views: 30



Trending Now
Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo
Jacob Owens March 27, 2018
DNR Issues Burn Bans For Several Counties Due to Dry Weather
Remington Hernandez March 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Manistee Public Works Says Residents May See Occasional Rusty Water
Share No Comment