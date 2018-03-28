Manistee Public Works Says Residents May See Occasional Rusty Water

The Manistee Public Works has an announcement for all those who live in the city.

Look out for rusty water.

That’s because they started the annual flushing of the fire hydrants this week.

The city’s water department does this flushing every spring.

And it can cause short periods of rusty water.

The Public Works Director says this could take approximately four to five weeks to complete.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Public Works at 231.723-7132.