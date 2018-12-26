Manistee Police Warn of Theft, Say Not to Leave Empty Boxes on Curb

Christmas is over and that means all of your presents are likely unwrapped by now. That means your trash must go somewhere, right?

The Manistee City Police are warning people not to make yourselves targets for thieves.

The department is warning the public about placing empty boxes (TV’s, electronics… etc) out on the curb too early for garbage collection.

The department says it can make you a target and the best advice is to take the boxes to a recycling center or cut them up into smaller sections to fit in trash cans.

Another option is to place the packaging either the night prior to collection or, better yet, the same morning.