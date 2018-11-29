Manistee Police: Man Arrested After Woman Sustained ‘Several Serious Injuries’

A man was taken into custody for assaulting a woman in Manistee.

Thursday, officers and rescue crews responded to a home in the 400 block of 1st Street.

Once on scene, police spoke with a 33-year-old woman that had sustained several serious injuries.

During their investigation, police searched the home of a suspect and arrested the 40-year-old man.

He’s facing an aggravated domestic assault charge and is lodged in the county jail.

Police are asking anyone with addition information about the incident to call them.

Their number is 231-723-2533.