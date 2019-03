A new commander has been appointed for the Michigan State Police Gaylord post.

Manistee native Lt. Jason Nemecek has been a law enforcement officer for more than a decade.

Before joining the MSP in 2004, he worked for the Ludington and Grand Rapids Police Departments.

And as a trooper, he has served at the Brighton Post, the Metro South Post, the Gaylord Post, and at the Rockford Post.

Namecek also served in the Professional Standards Section as the Internal Affairs Coordinator in 2018.

He will take the reins as the Gaylord Post commander on March 24th, which is when his promotion to First Lieutenant becomes official.