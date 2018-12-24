Manistee Man Killed After Being Thrown in Crash

A man is dead following a crash in Manistee County.

Just before 11 o’clock Friday night, deputies and rescue crews responded to a single vehicle crash on 9 Mile Rd. near Big Four Rd. in Bear Lake Township.

According to deputies, an investigation determined that the 1999 Chevy Blazer was driving east on 9 Mile Rd. when it left the road.

The SUV then went through a driveway embankment and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 25 year-old Russel Rivord of Manistee, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe icy conditions contributed to the crash and say Rivord was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.