Manistee Man Flips Vehicle Over in Bear Lake While Driving Drunk

This is the scene after a Manistee man crashed his car while driving drunk.

Police say they were called to a rollover crash Wednesday in Bear Lake Township to find the vehicle upside down.

The driver, now identified as 57-year-old Frederick Anthony Bradford, was on the beach wet like he had been in the water when police found him.

Investigation shows Bradford drove straight instead of following the curve of the road.

He hit a boulder, his car launched into the air, hit the beach and then rolled into the lake.

After sobriety tests he was taken to Manistee County Jail.

Bradford was arraigned this morning and released on bond.