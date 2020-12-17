Manistee Man Arrested for Possession of Fentanyl After Traffic Stop

A Manistee man is behind bars for possession of fentanyl.

Back in August police pulled over the suspect, Brian Jay Davis, for reckless driving.

During the stop police say they saw tin foil with burnt black residue in his car.

Police say while searching Davis’ vehicle they found a white powdery substance.

Lab results now show the substance to be Fentanyl.

Police issued a warrant and the suspect was arrested at his home.

He now faces charges and is due back in court on December 29.