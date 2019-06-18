Manistee Fire Department Sets Guinness World Record

Manistee Fire Department sets a Guinness World Record!

And get this, the department also celebrated its 130 year anniversary on the same day.

The City of Manistee Fire Department announced Monday that it is the oldest continuously manned fired station.

City officials celebrated the long awaited news with a plaque dedicated Monday afternoon.

Take a look at these photos of the department from back in the days.

The Manistee Fire Hall was built in 1888 and in 1889 became fully functional when Manistee’s first ‘fire truck,’ a horse drawn steam engine was brought from the original hall.

130 years later, it is still a beauty.