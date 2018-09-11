Manistee Fire Department Receives $104,500 Grant from U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Manistee Fire Department will receive a large grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The more than $100,000 grant is part of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant program that will secure safety equipment, including a heart monitor and hydraulic rescue tools.

Homeland Security says the program has boosted public safety by providing nearly $7.3 billion since 2001.

And officials say the equipment is essential to ensuring the safety of firefighters as they respond to emergencies and protect the community.

The state of the art equipment and heart monitors will also allow continued mitigation of medical and fire incidents.

More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/welcome-assistance-firefighters-grant-program.