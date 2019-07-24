- Advertisement -
Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Mourning the Loss of K-9 Beno

Jessica Mojonnier Posted On July 24, 2019
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office’s beloved K-9 unit Beno has passed away.

Sheriff John O’Hagan says he was hit by a passing vehicle Tuesday night in Dickson Township. He died at the scene.

He had just finished his shift a few hours prior.

Beno was two-years-old and has been in training since he was 13 months old.

The Sheriff says Beno and his handler Deputy Brandon Gillispie shared a love for one another that was truly “something special.”

