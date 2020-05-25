Manistee County Sheriff: Two Dead After Murder, Suicide in Onekama Township

Police say a man killed a 28-year-old Bear Lake man, attempted to escape and then killed himself in front of a state trooper.

Police say when they arrived at the scene in Manistee County, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, dead at the scene in Onekama Township.

After the shooting the suspect tried to car jack a man, was unsuccessful and then ran into the woods to try to escape police.

When police caught up to the suspect, the man then turned his gun on himself and killed himself in front of a state trooper.

The suspect died at the scene.

Keep it right here as details on this case continue to develop.