Manistee County Regional Opioid Symposium – April 5th

Posted On March 21, 2018
Manistee County agencies will be hosting a Regional Opioid Symposium on Thursday April 5 at the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee.

There will be a full schedule of events, presenters, vendors, and opportunities for networking, learning, and sharing.

The public is invited to a free feature film the night before, Wednesday, April 4 at the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Governmental Center.

This film features four families facing addiction after receiving legitimate prescriptions.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion – – the film is free and open to the public.

The symposium will be held from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Registration is required.

