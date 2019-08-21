Manistee County Driver Who Hit Two Workers, Killed One Sentenced

The driver of a car that hit two construction workers, killing one of them, has been sentenced.

Last September, Manistee County deputies say 67-year-old Charlene Myers driving on us-31 in bear lake.

According to deputies, she crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and hit Andre Alvesteffer and Damon Williamson.

Alvesteffer was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say that Myers was driving fast at the time, but she claimed to have blacked out.

She was charged with a moving violation causing death, and one causing serious injury.

She pleaded no contest and has now been sentenced to 14 days in jail and 180 days on house arrest.