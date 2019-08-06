Manistee Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates Tobacco Store Break-In

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that took place Friday at a Tobacco Shop.

Investigators say two masked men broke into the Admiral Tobacco Store in Filer Township around 3AM.

Surveillance shows the suspects smashing through the front glass doors and stuffing large bags with cartons of cigarets.

Investigators are asking the publics help to identify the suspects.

Suspect #1 was wearing jeans, black hoodie with a white/reflective emblem on the back of the neck area, an orange colored facemask, dark shoes, dark gloves and carrying a black bag.

Suspect #2 had black pants, black hoodie, black mask, black & white shoes, a black glove on right hand and pink colored glove on left with a green sheet tied around the back of the neck area.

Those with information are asked to contact the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.