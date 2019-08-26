Manistee Co. Sheriff: Man Angry With Employer Fires Gun Into Nearby Field

An argument between a worker and business owner allegedly turned violent in Manistee County over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Swanson Rd. In Pleasanton Township between 3-4PM Saturday.

The caller reported an employee showed up at the house to get his paycheck.

Police say tax paperwork sparked an argument that ended with the man returning to his vehicle and grabbing a handgun.

He approached the others again and allegedly fired three rounds into a field next door.

Manistee deputies arrested the suspect after an investigation, seizing a loaded Glock handgun.

He now faces charges including felonious assault, reckless use, possession of an unlicensed gun and carrying concealed.