Manistee Co. Sheriff John O’Hagan Announces Retirement

There’s a new sheriff in town…

At least there soon will be in Manistee County.

After 31 years on the job — Sheriff John O’Hagan announced his retirement.

O’Hagan took over the county’s top cop spot three years ago — and served as undersheriff for ten years before that.

He says he loves teaching and will take a full time position on the faculty at West Shore Community College.

O’Hagan says he’ll treasure the relationships he’s built in his time with the sheriff’s office.