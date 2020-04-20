Manistee Co. Police Ask for Help in Finding Suspects Who Attempted to Steal ATM

Police are asking for your help in finding suspects they say are responsible for trying to steal an ATM from a local bank.

On Sunday authorities from Manistee arrived at Osceola State Bank in Norman Township to find the damaged ATM machine taken out of the lobby and lying on the sidewalk.

The Three suspects were not able to get into the ATM and no money was taken.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a blue Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger side bumper area.

On the back sides of the truck box there is a Ford Model logo FX4 with the FX in Red lettering.

Authorities ask if you recognize the truck or any of the suspects to contact the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at 231-723-8393 or the Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.