Manistee Co. Man Hits Car in Parking Lot, Leads Police on Chase

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 26, 2020
A Manistee County man faces multiple charges after police say he hit a car in a parking lot and took off.

Earlier this week police say this man drove into someones car three times with his truck before taking off.

The man left the Meijer and then drove down U.S. 10.

He was eventually arrested.

He if facing eight charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, running from police, and being a habitual offender.

He is currently in jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

