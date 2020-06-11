Manistee Co. Man Dead After Car Crash

A man is now dead after a car crash in Manistee County.

Police say, 67-year-old Thomas Sievet was driving on M-55 in Norman Township when he got in a head on collision with a 60-year-old man.

Sievet unfortunately died at the scene from injuries from the crash and the other driver was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Investigation shows that Sievet was going east and the other driver was going west when the two collided head on.

Although the crash is still under investigation police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.