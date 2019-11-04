Manistee Co. Man Arrested for Strangling, Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend

A Brethren man is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

The victim accuses this man–Bryan Beavers– of strangling–physically abusing and sexually abusing her numerous times from June to October of this year.

A state trooper out of the Cadillac Post was called out to the home in early October.

Beavers was interviewed on the spot, arrested and taken to Manistee County jail.

Beavers is charged with one count criminal sexual conduct third degree, one count assault with intent to do bodily harm and one count criminal sexual conduct.