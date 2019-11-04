- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Manistee Co. Man Arrested for Strangling, Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend

Staff Writer Posted On November 4, 2019
131 Views
0

A Brethren man is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

The victim accuses this man–Bryan Beavers– of strangling–physically abusing and sexually abusing her numerous times from June to October of this year.

A state trooper out of the Cadillac Post was called out to the home in early October.

Beavers was interviewed on the spot, arrested and taken to Manistee County jail.

Beavers is charged with one count criminal sexual conduct third degree, one count assault with intent to do bodily harm and one count criminal sexual conduct.

Post Views: 131



Trending Now
Mecosta County Deputies Looking for Break-In Suspect
Remington Hernandez November 2, 2019
Update: Driver Killed in Fatal Accident in Isabella County Named
Sierra Searcy October 31, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Manistee Co. Man Arrested for Strangling, Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend
Share No Comment