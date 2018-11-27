Manistee Co. Man Arrested After Resisting Officers During Traffic Stop

A Manistee County Man is in custody on multiple charges after resisting officers and for driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

On Friday around 6:30 in the evening, a Cadillac trooper stopped a car for equipment and lane violations on M-55 in Manistee’s Norman Township.

State Police say the driver refused to provide his driver’s license or any of the vehicle’s paperwork.

The trooper was able to identify the driver as 63-year-old David Stobbe of Wellston and found that he had been driving on a suspended license.

The trooper ultimately placed Stobbe under arrest after refusing to get out of the vehicle and resisting the officer.

The case was sent to the Manistee Prosecutor, who charged Stobbe with Resisting and Obstructing, Having an Open Alcoholic Container in Motor Vehicle, and Operating without a License.