Manistee Co. Man Arraigned for Possession of Hydrocodone

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 16, 2020
A Brethren man is behind bars after being pulled over in Norman Township. 

Police say they stopped 59-year-old Kerry Martin Hutson and found a prescription bottle with no label in his glove box. 

The pills were sent to a lab and tested positive for Hydrocodone.

A warrant was issued and Hutson was taken to Manistee County Jail. 

He now faces a charge for Possession of Narcotics. 

Hutson has a $2,500 bond and is due back in court on December 29, 2020.                                                                       

