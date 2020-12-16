Manistee Co. Man Arraigned for Possession of Hydrocodone

A Brethren man is behind bars after being pulled over in Norman Township.

Police say they stopped 59-year-old Kerry Martin Hutson and found a prescription bottle with no label in his glove box.

The pills were sent to a lab and tested positive for Hydrocodone.

A warrant was issued and Hutson was taken to Manistee County Jail.

He now faces a charge for Possession of Narcotics.

Hutson has a $2,500 bond and is due back in court on December 29, 2020.