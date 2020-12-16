Manistee Co. Man Arraigned for Possession of Hydrocodone
Posted On December 16, 2020
A Brethren man is behind bars after being pulled over in Norman Township.
Police say they stopped 59-year-old Kerry Martin Hutson and found a prescription bottle with no label in his glove box.
The pills were sent to a lab and tested positive for Hydrocodone.
A warrant was issued and Hutson was taken to Manistee County Jail.
He now faces a charge for Possession of Narcotics.
Hutson has a $2,500 bond and is due back in court on December 29, 2020.