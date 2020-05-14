- Advertisement -
Manistee Co. Authorities Identify Suspects in Attempted ATM Theft

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 14, 2020
Police now have three people in custody in connection to an attempted theft at a local bank.

To give a recap police arrived to Osceola State Bank in Norman Township to find a damaged ATM machine taken out of the lobby and lying on the sidewalk.

The three suspects were not able to get into the ATM and no money was taken.

They have been identified and police say they are responsible for a string of ATM thefts and break ins.

The trio are now in Ingham County jail.

Manistee Co. Authorities Identify Suspects in Attempted ATM Theft
