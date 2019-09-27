Manistee Co. Animal Cruelty Probe Uncovers Dozens of Dogs in Deplorable Conditions

A disturbing case to tell you about now out of Manistee County…

An animal cruelty investigation discovered dozens of dogs living in their own waste in deplorable conditions.

A word of warning to some of our younger viewers, the photo attached to this story may be unsettling to say the least.

An anonymous tipster let Manistee County Animal Control in on the situation in a Maple Grove Township pole barn.

When deputies responded, they found 29 husky and husky mix dogs inside that pole barn and the adjoining house.

Some were puppies — lying, sleeping and eating in their own feces and urine on a concrete floor.

All 29 dogs have since been rescued…

And the prosecutor’s office is reviewing possible charges.