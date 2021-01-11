Mancelona Man Pleads Guilty to Breaking and Entering in Charlevoix Co.

A Mancelona man may face ten years behind bars after pleading guilty to breaking and entering.

Police say 37-year-old Johnny Rossman admitted to breaking into Mount McSauba ski lodge and the AmericInn Lodge and Suites back in July.

Police reports show Rossman stole an ATV, two computers, and a cash register.

Authorities tell us the suspect left one of the crime scenes on the ATV going across US 31.

The suspect lost control of the ATV and crashed.

During the investigation, police found some of the stolen items at the crime scene.

Rossman is scheduled to be sentenced on February 19th.