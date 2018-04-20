Mancelona Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Child

A Mancelona man was arrested for CSC second degree, where the victim was under the age of 13.

The assault is said to have happened in Kalkaska in 2011, when the victim was 4-years-old.

MSP Troopers arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Colton Hague of Mancelona in connection with their investigation.

Hague has been charged with two counts of CSC second degree.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to 15-years in prison.

Hague is currently held in the Kalkaska County Jail on a quarter-million dollar cash bond.