Mancelona Hosts 66th Annual Buck Pole Competition, Keeps Northern Michigan Tradition Going

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 16, 2020
For the 66th year, Mancelona began hosting its 66th annual Buck Pole competition. 

The two-day event started Sunday and will end Monday. 

Yesterday was a pretty rough day for the competition due to the cold, snowy, windy weather. 

“We were praying that the tent wouldn’t blow down, but we made it through the first day. A lot of snow, a lot of rain, a lot of wind but we made it, “ said Joanie Moore Director of Mancelona Chamber of Commerce and Buck Pole Competition. 

The Buck Pole competition is a tradition in many northern Michigan communities including Mancelona. 

During the competition outdoor sportsmen have to meet certain requirements with their hunted bucks to win a variety of prizes. 

According to the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the historic competition, these are the following Buck Pole prizes: 

  • First Deer Hung – $10
  • Heaviest Deer – $150
  • Most Points – $100
  • Widest Rack – $75
  • Lucky Hunter Drawing – all entry money received, with a guaranteed minimum of $200.  (regardless of the size of your deer, you all have a chance to win the Lucky Hunter Drawing)
  • Miscellaneous other prizes via a drawing – Occasionally businesses will donate special prizes specifically for the hunters. These change each year and are subject to donations received.

If you are not much of a hunter but still want to try your hand at winning a prize, there will also be raffle prizes for the general public. 

“ People that don’t hunt can get into the regular raffle drawing. We have tickets on sale for that and the top prize is $1,000 and we have 125 raffle tickets to give away this year,” said Moore. 

The Buck Pole competition will also have bonfires and food for more information go to https://mancelonachamber.org/buck-pole .

