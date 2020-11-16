Mancelona Hosts 66th Annual Buck Pole Competition, Keeps Northern Michigan Tradition Going

For the 66th year, Mancelona began hosting its 66th annual Buck Pole competition.

The two-day event started Sunday and will end Monday.

Yesterday was a pretty rough day for the competition due to the cold, snowy, windy weather.

“We were praying that the tent wouldn’t blow down, but we made it through the first day. A lot of snow, a lot of rain, a lot of wind but we made it, “ said Joanie Moore Director of Mancelona Chamber of Commerce and Buck Pole Competition.

The Buck Pole competition is a tradition in many northern Michigan communities including Mancelona.

During the competition outdoor sportsmen have to meet certain requirements with their hunted bucks to win a variety of prizes.

According to the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the historic competition, these are the following Buck Pole prizes:

First Deer Hung – $10

Heaviest Deer – $150

Most Points – $100

Widest Rack – $75

Lucky Hunter Drawing – all entry money received, with a guaranteed minimum of $200. (regardless of the size of your deer, you all have a chance to win the Lucky Hunter Drawing)

Miscellaneous other prizes via a drawing – Occasionally businesses will donate special prizes specifically for the hunters. These change each year and are subject to donations received.

If you are not much of a hunter but still want to try your hand at winning a prize, there will also be raffle prizes for the general public.

“ People that don’t hunt can get into the regular raffle drawing. We have tickets on sale for that and the top prize is $1,000 and we have 125 raffle tickets to give away this year,” said Moore.

The Buck Pole competition will also have bonfires and food for more information go to https://mancelonachamber.org/buck-pole .