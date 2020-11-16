Mancelona Hosts 66th Annual Buck Pole Competition, Keeps Northern Michigan Tradition Going
For the 66th year, Mancelona began hosting its 66th annual Buck Pole competition.
The two-day event started Sunday and will end Monday.
Yesterday was a pretty rough day for the competition due to the cold, snowy, windy weather.
“We were praying that the tent wouldn’t blow down, but we made it through the first day. A lot of snow, a lot of rain, a lot of wind but we made it, “ said Joanie Moore Director of Mancelona Chamber of Commerce and Buck Pole Competition.
The Buck Pole competition is a tradition in many northern Michigan communities including Mancelona.
During the competition outdoor sportsmen have to meet certain requirements with their hunted bucks to win a variety of prizes.
According to the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the historic competition, these are the following Buck Pole prizes:
- First Deer Hung – $10
- Heaviest Deer – $150
- Most Points – $100
- Widest Rack – $75
- Lucky Hunter Drawing – all entry money received, with a guaranteed minimum of $200. (regardless of the size of your deer, you all have a chance to win the Lucky Hunter Drawing)
- Miscellaneous other prizes via a drawing – Occasionally businesses will donate special prizes specifically for the hunters. These change each year and are subject to donations received.
If you are not much of a hunter but still want to try your hand at winning a prize, there will also be raffle prizes for the general public.
“ People that don’t hunt can get into the regular raffle drawing. We have tickets on sale for that and the top prize is $1,000 and we have 125 raffle tickets to give away this year,” said Moore.
The Buck Pole competition will also have bonfires and food for more information go to https://mancelonachamber.org/buck-pole .