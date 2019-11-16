- Advertisement -
Mancelona Buck Pole Kicks Off Deer Season

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 16, 2019
And for 65 years, the Mancelona buck pole has attracted hunters from all over the area, wanting to show off their prized kill.

More than 40 hunters were expected to visit the pole this year.

All with a big story and maybe even a bigger buck to show off.

It’s more like a deer hunting festival than anything else.

There is food, gift bags and lots and lots of prizes

The first prize went to the first deer, and that was turned in by an 11-year-old youth hunter.

It was a nice 8 point, 148 pound buck and his first ever

Joanie Moore with the Mancelona chamber says this is a great way for the community to get together and for friends to see each other again.

