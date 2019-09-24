- Advertisement -
Man Who Sold First Mustang To Visit It at Henry Ford Museum

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 24, 2019
The man who sold the very first ford mustang is heading to Michigan to see that car again for the first time in 55 years.

The first of these American sports cars was actually sold in Canada.

Harry Phillips mistakenly sold the car three days before it’s official release date in 1964.

An airline pilot who saw the convertible on display at the dealership insisted on buying it right away.

He agreed to let the dealership continue displaying the car for a couple of weeks before driving it home.

Phillips’ grand-daughter raised money on social media to send him to the henry ford museum to see the car again.

Ford obtained it from the original owner, after two years of negotiating, in exchange for the one-millionth mustang produced, which was a 1966 model.

The first mustang ever sold is a pre-production model, which was really supposed to be sent back to ford.

It wasn’t assembled with the precision of cars intended for sale.

