UPDATE: Man Who Hung Himself in Benzie Co. Jail Cell Dies Days Later

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 13, 2020
An update on the man we told you about earlier this week who hung himself in a Benzie County Jail cell; Authorities are now reporting that the inmate died in intensive care.

To give a recap police found the 41-year old inmate in his single cell, just after cell checks had been done about 30 minutes earlier.

When corrections officers found the man they performed life-saving measures including CPR and were able to take him to the hospital.

Authorities say the inmate was a Grand Traverse resident, in jail for a probation violation and had passed a suicide risk assessment during booking.

