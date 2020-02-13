UPDATE: Man Who Hung Himself in Benzie Co. Jail Cell Dies Days Later

An update on the man we told you about earlier this week who hung himself in a Benzie County Jail cell; Authorities are now reporting that the inmate died in intensive care.

To give a recap police found the 41-year old inmate in his single cell, just after cell checks had been done about 30 minutes earlier.

When corrections officers found the man they performed life-saving measures including CPR and were able to take him to the hospital.

Authorities say the inmate was a Grand Traverse resident, in jail for a probation violation and had passed a suicide risk assessment during booking.