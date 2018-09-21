Man Who Gave Sex Toys to Young Girl Has Been Sentenced
September 21, 2018
A man that admitted to giving multiple girls sexually explicit items has been sentenced.
Phillip Darga was arrested in may after a girl alleged that he gave her a bag containing sex toys, condoms, underwear, and candy following a high school play.
After the incident was reported, prosecutors say two more minor girls came forward claiming that a similar incident happened in January of this year.
Authorities say Darga told the girls that a female friend, he called ‘Stephanie Randall,’ wanted him to give the girls the bags.
He eventually pled guilty to three counts of distributing sexually abusive material to a minor.
And now, a judge has sentenced him to twelve months in jail and 2 years probation.
Darga must also register as a sex offender.