Man Who Gave Sex Toys to Young Girl Has Been Sentenced

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 21, 2018
A man that admitted to giving multiple girls sexually explicit items has been sentenced.

Phillip Darga was arrested in may after a girl alleged that he gave her a bag containing sex toys, condoms, underwear, and candy following a high school play.

After the incident was reported, prosecutors say two more minor girls came forward claiming that a similar incident happened in January of this year.

Authorities say Darga told the girls that a female friend, he called ‘Stephanie Randall,’ wanted him to give the girls the bags.

He eventually pled guilty to three counts of distributing sexually abusive material to a minor.

And now, a judge has sentenced him to twelve months in jail and 2 years probation.

Darga must also register as a sex offender.

