Man Who Claimed to be Stabbed During Drug Deal Pleads Guilty to Filing False Reports

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 20, 2018
The man who said he was stabbed during a drug deal, but was later found to have lied, has plead guilty to filing false reports.

The incident happened last month.

That’s when 33-year-old Benjamin Jett said Justin Odle had agreed to sell him drugs.

But during the meeting, Jett claimed Odle took the money and stabbed him.

Odle was arrested at the time, but while investigating police learned that Jett had lied about Odle’s involvement.

That’s when the charges against Odle were dropped and Jett was taken into custody.

Now Jett has pled guilty to two counts of filing a false report of a felony.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Jett will be back in court on May 22nd for sentencing.

