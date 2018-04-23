Man Wanted Out of Wexford County Arrested in Missouri

A man wanted on multiple felonies in Michigan was recently arrested in Missouri.

On Saturday TNT Detectives and MSP Troopers traveled to Cole County Missouri.

They were there to pick up 31-year-old David Foster.

Foster is a fugitive out of Michigan who was being held in Cole County.

He was held on outstanding warrants from both TNT and the MSP Cadillac Post.

Foster had seven felony warrants against him for various investigations.

He was turned over to the detectives and transported back to Cadillac where he was lodged in the Wexford County Jail on the outstanding warrants.

Foster was arraigned on the charges and bail was set at $700,000.