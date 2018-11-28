Man Wanted Out of Texas Arrested in Sault Ste. Marie

A man wanted out of Texas has been apprehended in Sault Ste. Marie.

Earlier this week, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office appealed to the public to find 35 year-old Keith Walker.

Deputies say he had a valid warrant out of Texas and was last known to be living in the Sault Ste. Marie are.

Then, Wednesday morning, deputies and Sault Ste. Marie police took Walker into custody.

The sheriff’s office is now thanking those who submitted tips.