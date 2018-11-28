- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Wanted Out of Texas Arrested in Sault Ste. Marie

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 28, 2018
109 Views
0

A man wanted out of Texas has been apprehended in Sault Ste. Marie.

Earlier this week, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office appealed to the public to find 35 year-old Keith Walker.

Deputies say he had a valid warrant out of Texas and was last known to be living in the Sault Ste. Marie are.

Then, Wednesday morning, deputies and Sault Ste. Marie police took Walker into custody.

The sheriff’s office is now thanking those who submitted tips.

Post Views: 109



Trending Now
Two Men Dead After Crash in Clare County
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Man Dead After Shooting Involving Clare County Deputies
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Wanted Out of Texas Arrested in Sault Ste. Marie
Share No Comment