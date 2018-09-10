- Advertisement -
Man Trapped in Car after Rollover Crash Dies at the Scene

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 10, 2018
One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Newaygo County.

On Sunday morning, troopers were called to Walnut Avenue north of 40th street in Everett Township.

A single vehicle was traveling south bound on Walnut avenue when it left the roadway after failing to turn on a curve.

The vehicle then crashed into trees causing it to overturn.

The driver, Daniel Bourassa was tapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are believed to be involved.

