Man Surrenders to Police After Cheboygan Co. Home Invasion

A 21-year old Onaway man is in Cheboygan County Jail after surrendering to police.

Authorities say they found this man Daniel Nash in his car when they arrived at the scene in Forest Township.

A woman says Nash burst into her home with a gun demanding to see her brother.

Once she told Nash he was not there, he left and she locked the door.

Police say Nash’s relatives followed him there and were able to convince him to put down his handgun.

Nash then grabbed a shotgun from his trunk and began waving it around.

Police were able to talk Nash out of the vehicle and he surrendered.

Nash was arraigned for a slew of charges.

He is charged with one count Home Invasion First Degree, one count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, one count Possession of a Firearms while Under the Influence, one count Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, and once count Alcohol – Open Container in Vehicle.