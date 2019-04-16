Man Shot To Death In Mason County

A deadly shooting in Mason County early Tuesday morning has left one man dead and a woman injured.

The Mason County Sheriff’s department says deputies responded to the the 1000 block of no us 31 in Free Soil Township just before 7 o’clock where the shooter had barricaded himself in home.

He ended up giving himself up at about 8:30 a.m.

The injured woman and two children who were also in the house got out safely. The suspect is in custody

A stretch of U.S. 31 which had been closed, reopened around 10 a.m.

