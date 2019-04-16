- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Shot To Death In Mason County

Vic McCarty Posted On April 16, 2019
568 Views
0

A deadly shooting in Mason County early Tuesday morning has left one man dead and a woman injured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s department says deputies responded to the the 1000 block of no us 31 in Free Soil Township just before 7 o’clock where the shooter had barricaded himself in home.
He ended up giving himself up at about 8:30 a.m.
The injured woman and two children who were also in the house got out safely. The suspect is in custody
A stretch of U.S. 31 which had been closed, reopened around 10 a.m.

Post Views: 568



Trending Now
Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Clare County Crash
Remington Hernandez April 15, 2019
Cadillac, Townships Reach Tentative Agreement Over "Cadillac Junction"
Remington Hernandez April 15, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Man Shot To Death In Mason County
Share No Comment